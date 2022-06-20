PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love a good change of command on HRS. Today we celebrate the change taking place aboard the USCG Cutter Legare. Cmdr. Jeremy Greenwood relieved Cmdr. Malcolm Belt as the commanding officer on the Legare.

Capt. Brian Anderson, chief of operations for the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony.

Greenwood is arriving from Washington, D.C., where he served as a Federal Executive Fellow at The Brookings Institution. He was a part of the Coast Guard’s Senior Education and Fellowship program. Greenwood graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2004.

