PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere. In this edition of Military Minute we want to tell you about one sailor making a difference with the Harry S. Truman Strike Group.

This is Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, Devin Krause. Devin is from Virginia Beach. He is assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11. So, what is Devin doing? Let’s just put it this way… it’s pretty important. He is installing a jet engine on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of U-S-S Harry S. Truman.

The work never stops, so a big shoutout to Devin Krouse for keeping our birds in the air. As for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, they are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

