PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Military Minute is a shout out to one of the often overlooked facets at Joint Base Langley- Eustis: the Army’s Navy. The person with the finger on the pulse is retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 4, Jay DeHart. He’s the Harbormaster for the Third Port, the homeport of the Army’s Navy.

