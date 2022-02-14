Military Minute: Israel D. Lopez

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Israel D. Lopez was recognized as the Military Citizen of the Year. Lopez is assigned to the 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, stationed at Fort Eustis as a training developer.



He also serves as his battalion’s equal opportunity leader and the unit’s public affairs representative. Yes, he’s very busy, but Lopez makes time for the community. He invested over 1,000 hours of personal community service throughout 2021.



He has conceived projects to build unity and has created partnerships with local organizations like the Do-Gooders of Hampton Roads, Community Knights and the Barrett-Peake Heritage Foundation. According to Lopez, this award means that the efforts of his battalion matters. While Lopez won the award in name, he believes it belongs to his battalion.

