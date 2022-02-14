Military Minute: Israel D. Lopez

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Israel D. Lopez was recognized as the Military Citizen of the Year. Lopez is assigned to the 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, stationed at Fort Eustis as a training developer.

He also serves as his battalion’s equal opportunity leader and the unit’s public affairs representative. Yes, he’s very busy, but Lopez makes time for the community. He invested over 1,000 hours of personal community service throughout 2021.

He has conceived projects to build unity and has created partnerships with local organizations like the Do-Gooders of Hampton Roads, Community Knights and the Barrett-Peake Heritage Foundation. According to Lopez, this award means that the efforts of his battalion matters. While Lopez won the award in name, he believes it belongs to his battalion.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter