Military Minute: Hampton Roads Naval Museum Reopens Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After many months of not allowing in-person visitors due to Covid, the Hampton Roads Naval Museum is excited to re-open on Wednesday, November 4! Several new safety measures are in place along with your favorite relics, replicas, and other treasures that tell our area’s greatest sea stories.

Hampton Roads Naval Museum
Inside Nauticus National Maritime Center
Open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.

