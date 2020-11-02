Military Minute: Hampton Roads Naval Museum Reopens Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After many months of not allowing in-person visitors due to Covid, the Hampton Roads Naval Museum is excited to re-open on Wednesday, November 4! Several new safety measures are in place along with your favorite relics, replicas, and other treasures that tell our area’s greatest sea stories.

Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Inside Nauticus National Maritime Center

Open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture

More From HRS!