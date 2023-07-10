PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- A group of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Sailors laced up their sneakers for a morning of physical fitness! The group got together for a “Chief’s Mess” coordinated Fun Run at Mount Trashmore Park. About 40 sailors started the morning with group warm-up exercises before beginning to run around the park’s perimeter.
