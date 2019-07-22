Military Minute: Gas and Go!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Arthritis Foundation of Virginia and they're here to bring us some cool holiday cheer with Christmas in July as they get us ready for their upcoming Jingle Bell Run.

Join the Arthritis Foundation Virginia Chapter at the 2019 Jingle Bell RunSaturday, November 23 at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach For more information and to register early with a discount, visit JBR.org/HAMPTON ROADS