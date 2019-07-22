Military Minute: Gas and Go!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Congratulations to the 733rd Logistics Readiness Squadron for bringing home a prestigious award!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Value City Furniture.
by: Kerri Furey, Sponsored ContentPosted: / Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Congratulations to the 733rd Logistics Readiness Squadron for bringing home a prestigious award!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.