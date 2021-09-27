Military Minute: French Submarine FNS Améthyste Visits Naval Station Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you’re home to the world’s largest Navy base, you host many of the world’s top Navy’s and that’s just what Naval Station Norfolk did last week.

The French submarine FNS Améthyste recently visited Naval Station Norfolk. During the boat’s arrival, sailors aboard were welcomed by Submarine Force Atlantic and Joint Forces Command Norfolk and were also hosted by the crew of the U.S. Navy Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS John Warner. Améthyste sailors were able to unwind with their American counterparts as the two crews enjoyed food and drinks on the pier.



The two nations took time to remember the Battle of the Capes, the decisive French victory over the British Fleet during the American Revolutionary War. Prior to the arrival in Naval Station Norfolk, the French submarine stopped at Naval Submarine Base New London for a scheduled port visit.

A big thank you to Petty Officer 2nd class Cameron Stoner for these cool pictures. If you know of a person or unit who deserves a shout out let us know on social media @hrswavy. We’d love to feature them in our Military Minute.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.