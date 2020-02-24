Military Minute: Force Protection On All Fronts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Station Norfolk along with American bases around the world recently made sure war fighters could count on safety and security when they were not deployed, but still very much on duty.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.
More from HRS!
- Planning Your Big Day, In One Day!
- Movie Review: Call Of The Wild
- Take A Stand Against Standing Water!
- Audience: Mutts With A Mission
- Career Engineer: How To Deal With Your Bad Boss, Like A Boss