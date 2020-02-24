Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial

Military Minute: Force Protection On All Fronts

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Station Norfolk along with American bases around the world recently made sure war fighters could count on safety and security when they were not deployed, but still very much on duty.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.

More from HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories