PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s Military Minute was all about the FARP. Recently on Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore, members of the Navy and Marines trained in coordination to refuel the MH-60-R Sea Hawk helicopter. On the ground, teams waited in camouflaged tents. They call it the “Forward Arming and Refueling Point,” or FARP.

