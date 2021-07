PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that the United States Air Force is permanently relocating the F-22 Raptor Forman Training Unit or FTU to Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The F-22 FTU was originally located at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida but was displaced due to Hurricane Michael in 2018.

