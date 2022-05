PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sixty sailors and civilians attached to NWS Yorktown came together to clean seven miles of shoreline along the York River.

The team collected 46 bags of trash, tires, and metal debris totaling 1,270 lbs. in support of Commander, Navy Region MID-ATLANTIC and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Clean the Bay Day.

