Military Minute: Earning The Expert Soldier Badge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Army has opened the opportunity to Soldiers of all rates to prove they can hang with the highest trained members of the service.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.
by: Kerri Furey, Sponsored ContentPosted: / Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Army has opened the opportunity to Soldiers of all rates to prove they can hang with the highest trained members of the service.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.