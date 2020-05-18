Military Minute: Diving In To Some Major Achievements!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From a diver and doctor whose names surfaced on two prestigious lists, to service members who are critical links in the supply chain, we’ve got more reasons to be proud of our local troops.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories