Military Minute: Continued Education

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Learning is a life-long skill and pursuit that takes on many different paths. Gunnery Marine Sgt. William Hafel is a data systems chief with 2nd Network Battalion, Detachment Alpha Hampton Roads. Hafel set a goal of getting his bachelor’s degree in computer science and network security, but life as a marine kept getting in the way. The education he received as a marine helped lead him to get that degree.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

HR Show on Twitter