PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Vice Admiral Kevin Lunday relieved Vice Admiral Steven Poulin as the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown.

The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Karl Schultz, presided over the ceremony.

Poulin will report for duty as the Coast Guard’s Vice Commandant. He served as the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander from May 2020 to May 2022.

Vice Admiral Lunday is reporting from U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C., where he served as the Deputy for Materiel Readiness.

A change of command is a military tradition with the passing of colors, from an outgoing commander to an incoming one that ensures that the unit and its members are never without official leadership and a continuation of trust.

Thanks to Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir and to Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis McGee for their contributions to this report.

