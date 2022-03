PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy celebrated the 100 years since the first aircraft carrier joined the fleet. Commissioned in March 1922, the USS Langley became our Navy’s first aircraft carrier. The ship was launched in the York River, but in February 1942, the Langley was attacked by a Japanese aircraft and sunk deliberately by her escorting destroyers.

