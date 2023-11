PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Joe Burch is being remembered by his widow Debra Burch. Joe enlisted in the Marines in 1966 at just 17-years-old, he then served in the Vietnam War where he was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart. Today we thank him and his family for their service and sacrifice.

