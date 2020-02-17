Military Minute: Black History Month Celebration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This month’s Black History Month theme at Joint Base Langley Eustis is “African Americans and The Vote.” This recognizes the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Thank you to the 633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs office for releasing the story.
