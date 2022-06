PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The culinary team aboard the USNS Burlington was recognized last week after winning the Military Sealift Command’s Food Service Excellence Award.

It was the first time in the ship’s three-and-a-half-year history to win the award. The Burlington is recognized for its top-notch food service professionals who can now claim bragging rights as the best of the best in M-S-C’s Small Afloat category.

