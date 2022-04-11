PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Change of Command is a common ceremony for the United States Navy, but it’s also a big deal for both parties and there was a big one last week at Naval Station Norfolk.

Civilian and military guests gathered to bid fair winds and following seas to Rear Admiral Rick J. Cheeseman as he was relieved of command by Rear Admiral Dennis Valez for Carrier Strike Group 10, aboard the aircraft carrier, George H.W. Bush.

Cheeseman is a native of Carney’s Point, New Jersey, and a 1989 graduate of Penn State University. He assumed command of CSG-10 in December 2020. Throughout his speech, Cheeseman recognized the tenacity and dedication to service of all CSG-10 Sailors under his charge.

The new commander, Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, is a native of Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. He is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and arrives as the strike group is preparing for a deployment. He thanked Cheeseman for his devotion to service, saying, “I know you hate to go, but hopefully you can find satisfaction in the fact that you are leaving behind a legacy of excellence and combat readiness in the entire strike group.”

