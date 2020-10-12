Military Minute: 20th Anniversary of the Attack on USS Cole

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sailors around the fleet observed a moment of silence at 11:18 am today in honor and memory of the crew serving aboard USS Cole October 12, 2000. Please visit WAVY.com for a look back at our coverage through the years.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***