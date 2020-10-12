Military Minute: 20th Anniversary of the Attack on USS Cole

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sailors around the fleet observed a moment of silence at 11:18 am today in honor and memory of the crew serving aboard USS Cole October 12, 2000. Please visit WAVY.com for a look back at our coverage through the years.
