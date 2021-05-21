Military-Focused Learning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a member of the military community and looking for a college that can meet your unique needs, Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) may have just what you’re looking for.

They are now enrolling for the summer and fall terms on their Hampton, Williamsburg, and Fort Eustis campuses.

Gary Pounder, TCC’s Assistant Director of Veterans Recruiting, Retention and Advising, joined the Hampton Roads show to discuss the military-friendly programs enrolling now.

For more information on these programs you can:

visit TNCC.edu/Military ,

, call (757) 825-2938, or

connect on Twitter.

This segment of Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Thomas Nelson Community College