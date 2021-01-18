Microsoft Updates and Upgrades

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Microsoft is always adding and updating features and functions to the Windows operating system, but how do you know if your software needs an update? Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts joined us with some expert advice.

Computer Concepts: An Apple Authorized Service Provider

Locations in Yorktown, Williamsburg and Chesapeake

Find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.

More From HRS!