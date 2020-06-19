PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many people in Hampton Roads delayed their medical care due to COVID-19 fears, but the staff at In and Out Express Care want you to know it is safe to seek treatment and get back to a healthy active lifestyle.
In and Out Express Care
Four convenient locations
Hampton, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Newport News
Walk-ins are always welcome
(757) 825-1100
InAndOutExpressCare.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by In and Out Express Care.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Meeting Your Urgent Care Needs
- Today’s Takeout: The ‘Big Wisky’ Porch
- The Meaning of Pride
- Live Music Friday: Romonta
- Legal Matters: Don’t Wait to Seek Medical Care