Meeting Healthcare Challenges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the ongoing stay at home orders, avoiding the doctor’s office seems like the right thing to do, but some primary healthcare needs should not wait. Dr. Pauline Reed from Southeastern Virginia Health System joined us with some sound advice and information about how SEVHS is meeting today’s challenges.

Southeastern Virginia Health System
There are 15 locations to serve primary healthcare needs.
Accepting new patients whether you’re insured, uninsured, or underinsured.
Telehealth services are available.
Call (757) 380-8709 to schedule an appointment or find them online at SEVHS.org.

