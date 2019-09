PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Stage Company will take you on a musical journey back to prohibition-era New York City with their production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Guys and Dolls

Virginia Stage Company

September 18 through October 6

The Wells Theatre

108 E Tazewell Street – Norfolk

VA STAGE.org or (757) 627-1234

