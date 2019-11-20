Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing coverage streaming now

Meet The RBC’s Wonderful Wizard of Wardrobe

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every piece of apparel for the Richmond Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker” has to be as durable as it is beautiful! Costume Director Emily Morgan explained how every sequin and stitch is made for movement and magic.

Richmond Ballet’s
“The Nutcracker”
December 6th, 7th & 8th
Chrysler Hall – Norfolk
Tickets available by calling (800) 745-3000, the Scope Arena Box Office and through Ticketmaster.
You can visit Richmond Ballet.com or connect on Facebook @ Richmond Ballet.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Richmond Ballet Company.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories