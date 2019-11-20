Meet The RBC’s Wonderful Wizard of Wardrobe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every piece of apparel for the Richmond Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker” has to be as durable as it is beautiful! Costume Director Emily Morgan explained how every sequin and stitch is made for movement and magic.

Richmond Ballet’s

“The Nutcracker”

December 6th, 7th & 8th

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk

Tickets available by calling (800) 745-3000, the Scope Arena Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

You can visit Richmond Ballet.com or connect on Facebook @ Richmond Ballet.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Richmond Ballet Company.