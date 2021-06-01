Meet The Kilgore College Rangerettes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia International Tattoo is back and this year, the thrilling show of pride and patriotism takes to field at ODU’s S-B Ballard Stadium to honor the greatest generation – World War II Veterans!

Among this year’s featured cast is The Kilgore College Rangerettes, a world-renowned precision dance drill team with a heapin’ helpin’ of high kickin’ Texas charm. Rangereettes Director, Dana Blair joined us on HRS to tell us what to expect from this year’s performance.

The Kilgore College Rangerettes will appear at the Virginia International Tattoo
S-B Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University
Thursday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 6th.

For tickets and information, visit VAFest.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Arts Festival/ Virginia International Tattoo.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

