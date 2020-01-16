Meet Monster Jam Champion Linsey Read

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Monster Jam is thundering into Hampton for a thrilling weekend of freestyle slap wheelies and truck versus truck racing.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to get behind the wheel of a monster truck? Linsey Read is the first female Monster Jam champion and she joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details about diving her Scooby Doo monster truck.

Monster Jam is at Hampton Coliseum
Friday through Sunday
Get your tickets at TicketMaster.com or at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office
Connect on Facebook & Instagram @monster Jam

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Monster Jam.

