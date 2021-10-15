Medicare Annual Enrollment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Medicare Annual Enrollment season starts today and that means now is the time to make changes to your coverage.

Rick Gordon, Director of Medicare Operations tells us more about what we can expect, and how to get enrolled.

Optima Health
Medicare Annual Enrollment starts today and runs through December 7.
You can call Optima Medicare at 1-833 351-0475 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
You can also visit OptimaMedicare.com/Hampton Roads

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Optima Health.

