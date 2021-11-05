Medicare Advantage Plan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s Medicare’s annual enrollment season and that means now is the time to make changes to your coverage and find a plan that’s just right for you.

Optima Health Director of Medicare Operations Rick Gordon joined us with more about coverage options with Medicare Advantage and how to get enrolled today.

Optima Health Medicare Annual Enrollment is open through December 7th.

You can call Optima Medicare at 1-833 351-0475 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

You can also visit Optima Medicare.com/Hampton Roads.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Optima Health.