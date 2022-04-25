PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dealing with E.D. is something that goes beyond the bedroom, and thinking about the treatments can cause anxiety beyond what someone experiences just dealing with the issue. Cory Mariano with Peak Performance For Men joined us with the difference between Linear and Acoustic Wave Therapy.

Peak Performance For Men

4433 Corporation Lane Suite #195 in Virginia Beach

peakperformanceformen.org

(757) 721-8181



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Peak Performance For Men.