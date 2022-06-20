PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Peak Performance for Men is using a two-pronged approach to help men deal with erectile disfunction. Tom Vasko joined us with advice on how Peak Performance for Men is combining Focused Linear Compression Therapy and medication.

Peak Performance for Men

Book a consultation now and get a free treatment (with qualifying protocol enrollment)

Peak Performance for Men is located at:

4433 Corporation Lane Suite #195 Virginia Beach

(757) 899-1307

peakperformanceformen.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Peak Performance For Men.