Meals Made Easy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sometimes it’s a challenge to prepare a healthy and tasty meal for dinner each night. Registered dietician Jamie Lee McIntyre joined us with some great suggestions for dinner that starts with Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

For more Mrs. T’s Pierogies product, recipes and serving ideas, visit MrsTsPierogies.com

And while your there, click on “All Star Moms” to nominate an inspiring mom in your life to be celebrated with some fun prizes.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by ZEST Communications.