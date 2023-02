PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Maybe you’ve considered venturing into meal prep, only to find out it’s too much work. What if the meal prep was done for you?

Melanie Cambron from Clean Eatz Chesapeake and Virginia Beach joined us with all the yummy details that make clean eating fast and tasty!

Clean Eatz Chesapeake and Virginia Beach

1065 Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach and 1036 Volvo Pkwy, Chesapeake

cleaneatz.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Clean Eatz.