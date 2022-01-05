Meal Prep Made Easy

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — The new year is here and many of you may want to make changes to your diet and how you prepare your food.

Here’s a great question for you — have you ever considered meal prep? It’s great for someone on the go! Clean Eatz Chesapeake, store owner Dylan Richmond, joined us with meal plans made easy.

Clean Eatz Chesapeake is hosting a grand opening at the end of their month at their new Chesapeake location, located at 1036 Volvo Parkway. They’re open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on weekends.

Follow on social: @cleaneatzchesapeake & @cleaneatzofvirginiabeach

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Clean Eatz Chesapeake.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Kettle Challenge

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter