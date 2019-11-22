Mayflower Marathon: We Like Mike!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While The Hampton Roads Show is proud to broadcast our television show on location in support of the Mayflower Marathon, it wouldn’t happen without the radio royalty of 106.9 the Fox and FM99!

Donations are being accepted around the clock until Sunday afternoon at Coliseum Central in Hampton and at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach in the Target Parking lot.

There are also special drop off locations at Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk and Victory Boulevard in Yorktown.

Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

