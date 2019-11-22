Mayflower Marathon: Kindness from Kroger

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you cannot make it out to the Mayflower Marathon, you can stop by any of the 16 Kroger locations across Hampton Roads to make a donation that will go right to the local food bank. Andrew Elder from Kroger joined us at the Mayflower Marathon with details.

Mayflower Marathon

Donate around the clock until Sunday afternoon:

– Coliseum Central in Hampton

– Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach in the Target parking lot.

– Special drop off locations at Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk and Victory Boulevard in Yorktown

Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.