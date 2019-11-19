Mayflower Marathon Is Here

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is time once again for one of Hampton Roads largest acts of kindness. Today we were honored to have Mike Arlo from 106.9 The Fox and Nikki from FM99 to talk about this three-day food drive to help the less fortunate in our community.

The 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon kicks off Friday, November 22 and goes non stop around the clock until Sunday, November 24. You can also drop off your donations Friday & Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Yorktown, and at the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk.