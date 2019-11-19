Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing coverage streaming now

Mayflower Marathon Is Here

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is time once again for one of Hampton Roads largest acts of kindness. Today we were honored to have Mike Arlo from 106.9 The Fox and Nikki from FM99 to talk about this three-day food drive to help the less fortunate in our community.

The 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon kicks off Friday, November 22 and goes non stop around the clock until Sunday, November 24. You can also drop off your donations Friday & Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Yorktown, and at the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories