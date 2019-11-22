Mayflower Marathon: Help Stock Local Food Banks

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may be surprised to find out that local food banks are in desperate need of food right now. How is that possible as we head into the holidays? We get a few answers from Karen Joyner, the Chief Executive Officer at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Ruth Jones Nichols, Chief Executive Officer at Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Mayflower Marathon
Donate around the clock until Sunday afternoon:
– Coliseum Central in Hampton
– Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach in the Target parking lot.
– Special drop off locations at Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk and Victory Boulevard in Yorktown

Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories