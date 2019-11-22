Mayflower Marathon: Help Stock Local Food Banks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may be surprised to find out that local food banks are in desperate need of food right now. How is that possible as we head into the holidays? We get a few answers from Karen Joyner, the Chief Executive Officer at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Ruth Jones Nichols, Chief Executive Officer at Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Mayflower Marathon

Donate around the clock until Sunday afternoon:

– Coliseum Central in Hampton

– Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach in the Target parking lot.

– Special drop off locations at Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk and Victory Boulevard in Yorktown



Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.