PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Water has long been a favorite subject of artists. From sculpture to screen, paint to print, water art is everywhere. Now you can see the latest vision by American designer and sculptor Maya Lin at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach. Find out more about Maya Lin: A Study Of Water.

Maya Lin: A Study of Water

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art

Open now until September 4th

It’s a free exhibit!

2200 Parks Avenue in Virginia Beach

For more information and to reserve free tickets you can visit virginia-moca.org

(757) 425 – 0000

