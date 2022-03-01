Mardi Gras 2022 Celebration Underway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This year has been epic and we’re keeping the party going! It’s Mardi Gras season and that means floats, costumes, great eats, and it’s all going down in New Orleans. Senior Vice President for ‘New Orleans & Company,’ Kelly Schultz, joined us on HRS to talk about this year’s New Orleans carnival season.
