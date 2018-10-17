March of Dimes and the Signature Chefs Auction and Gala in Williamsburg

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Serving the Community is very important to the folks at BayPort Credit Union. That’s one of the reasons they’re involved in the March of Dimes and the Signature Chefs Auction and Gala in Williamsburg.

March of Dimes Williamsburg Signature Chefs Auction
Thursday, November 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg Lodge. 
For more information, visit SignatureChefs.org/Williamsburg or call (757) 407-3507

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BayPort Credit Union.

