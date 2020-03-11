Breaking News
Toddler dies after being bitten by dog in Portsmouth

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Fances Jones talks about the steps and preps that make screening not only something you should, do but something you can do with less discomfort than you might expect!

TPMG Digestive Disease Center of Virginia
5424 Discovery Park Blvd
Building B, Suite 104 Williamsburg
(757) 206-1190
MYTPMG.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Digestive Disease Center of Virginia.

More from HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories