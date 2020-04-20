Many Ways To Keep You Growing In A Challenging Season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Westphal says it’s safe to stroll the pathways of MacDonald Garden Center, or do your shopping on line. The staff is offering pick up service, and will also deliver the plants and supplies you need to make your yard and garden the sanctuary you deserve.

McDonald Garden Center

1144 Independence Blvd. Virginia Beach

McDonaldGardenCenter.com

Delivery Available! Call (757) 464-5564 to place your order

Connect on Facebook @ mcdonald garden center for on line seminars.

