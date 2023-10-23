PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you qualify for bill payment assistance? The LIHEAP Energy Assistance Enrollment period is now open and runs though Nov. 10. Amy Mallott from Virginia Natural Gas joined us with the details and ways you can save on your energy bill.

Virginia Natural Gas

Learn more about the Energy Assistance Programs by going to virginianaturalgas.com/needtoknow plus get a free energy saving kit when taking the energy audit at virginianaturalgas.com/residential .

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Natural Gas.