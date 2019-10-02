Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Serving the community is important to the folks at Casy Auto Group and that’s why they’ve teamed up with the American Cancer Society to sponsor the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Peninsula Walk.

2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Peninsula Walk
Sunday, Oct. 13
Check In At Noon
Walk Begins at 2 p.m.
Christopher Newport University

Register by phone at (800) 227-2345
MakingStridesWalk.org/PeninsulaVA

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Auto Group.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories