Making Sense of the Insurance Marketplace

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Southeastern Virginia Health System is ready to help you navigate the insurance system, find the right practitioner and provide medical care for the whole family. SEVHS is also committed to removing barriers to healthcare with a “No Patient Left Behind” philosophy.

Southeastern Virginia Health System
Board Certified Physicians across Hampton Roads
Outreach Teams for upcoming Marketplace and Medicaid Open Enrollment
(757) 380-8709
SEVHS.org
You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Night of Enchanted Experiences” Fundraiser
Thursday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Living Museum in Newport News
Proceeds benefit patient care.
Call (757) 223-7009 to get your tickets

This segment of HRS sponsored by Southeastern Virginia Health System

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories