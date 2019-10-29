Making Sense of the Insurance Marketplace

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Southeastern Virginia Health System is ready to help you navigate the insurance system, find the right practitioner and provide medical care for the whole family. SEVHS is also committed to removing barriers to healthcare with a “No Patient Left Behind” philosophy.

Southeastern Virginia Health System

Board Certified Physicians across Hampton Roads

Outreach Teams for upcoming Marketplace and Medicaid Open Enrollment

(757) 380-8709

SEVHS.org

You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Night of Enchanted Experiences” Fundraiser

Thursday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Living Museum in Newport News

Proceeds benefit patient care.

Call (757) 223-7009 to get your tickets

