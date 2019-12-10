Making Pets A Priority

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Shelter animals love the holidays too, and all they want this year is a home. Priority Automotive is covering half of all adoption fees at partnering shelters this week to make it even easier to add to the family this season.

Priority Automotive’s Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Program
Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA, Chesapeake Animal Services and Peninsula SPCA are the participating shelters.
Visit shelter websites or find them on Facebook to get started on finding your perfect match.

